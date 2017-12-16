Kihuen won't seek re-election amid allegations

Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 01: Rep. Ruben Kihuen (D-NV) joins fellow members of the Nevada congressional delegation to mark one month since the shooting in Las Vegas outside the U.S. Capitol November 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. The members of Congress were joined by victims and witnesses to the shooting, the worst in American history, and demanded congressional action to prevent future tragedies. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Rep. Ruben Kihuen (D-NV) has announced he won't run for re-election amid a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations that he sexually harassed two women.
Source: CNN

