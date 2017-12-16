Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 13: Exterior of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) headquarters is seen on October 13, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. Frieden urged hospitals to watch for patients with Ebola symptoms who have traveled from the tree Ebola stricken African countries. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 13: Exterior of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) headquarters is seen on October 13, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. Frieden urged hospitals to watch for patients with Ebola symptoms who have traveled from the tree Ebola stricken African countries. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    WaPo: CDC analyst 'incredulous' over banned words

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WaPo: CDC analyst 'incredulous' over banned words

An analyst at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the reaction to orders by the Trump administration to stop using words including "vulnerable" in 2018 budget documents was "incredulous," according to a report by Washington Post reporter Lena Sun.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (20 Videos)

See More

WaPo: CDC analyst 'incredulous' over banned words

An analyst at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the reaction to orders by the Trump administration to stop using words including "vulnerable" in 2018 budget documents was "incredulous," according to a report by Washington Post reporter Lena Sun.
Source: CNN