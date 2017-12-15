Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump shame what happened FBI sot_00000000
Trump shame what happened FBI sot_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: It's a shame what happened to the FBI

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: It's a shame what happened to the FBI

President Donald Trump, ahead of his participation at a graduation at the FBI National Academy on Friday in Quantico, Virginia, said it is "sad" what has happened to the FBI.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (20 Videos)

See More

Trump: It's a shame what happened to the FBI

Newsroom

President Donald Trump, ahead of his participation at a graduation at the FBI National Academy on Friday in Quantico, Virginia, said it is "sad" what has happened to the FBI.
Source: CNN