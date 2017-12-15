Rubio now on board for the tax bill

Breaking News

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) reacts to U.S. President Barack Obama's announcement about revising policies on U.S.-Cuba relations on December 17, 2014 in Washington, DC.
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio will vote "yes" on the final tax bill after changes to the child tax credit, a source close to the Senator says.
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio will vote "yes" on the final tax bill after changes to the child tax credit, a source close to the Senator says.
