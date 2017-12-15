Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump speaks prior to signing a Presidential Proclamation shrinking Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah, December 4, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump speaks prior to signing a Presidential Proclamation shrinking Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah, December 4, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    WaPo: Trump doesn't want Russia probe briefing

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WaPo: Trump doesn't want Russia probe briefing

CNN's Anderson Cooper looks at a Washington Post report that says President Trump continues to reject evidence of Russia meddling in the US election and officials say the President's daily briefing is "often structured to avoid upsetting him with intelligence related to Russia."
Source: CNN

Russia investigation (16 Videos)

See More

WaPo: Trump doesn't want Russia probe briefing

Anderson Cooper 360

CNN's Anderson Cooper looks at a Washington Post report that says President Trump continues to reject evidence of Russia meddling in the US election and officials say the President's daily briefing is "often structured to avoid upsetting him with intelligence related to Russia."
Source: CNN