WaPo: Trump doesn't want Russia probe briefing

CNN's Anderson Cooper looks at a Washington Post report that says President Trump continues to reject evidence of Russia meddling in the US election and officials say the President's daily briefing is "often structured to avoid upsetting him with intelligence related to Russia."
CNN's Anderson Cooper looks at a Washington Post report that says President Trump continues to reject evidence of Russia meddling in the US election and officials say the President's daily briefing is "often structured to avoid upsetting him with intelligence related to Russia."