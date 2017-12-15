Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump lawyers set to meet with Mueller

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump lawyers set to meet with Mueller

President Donald Trump's private lawyers are slated to meet with special counsel Robert Mueller and members of his team as soon as next week for what the President's team considers an opportunity to gain a clearer understanding of the next steps in Mueller's probe, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Source: CNN

Robert Mueller's investigation (14 Videos)

See More

Trump lawyers set to meet with Mueller

President Donald Trump's private lawyers are slated to meet with special counsel Robert Mueller and members of his team as soon as next week for what the President's team considers an opportunity to gain a clearer understanding of the next steps in Mueller's probe, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Source: CNN