Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

gaetz cuomo newday
gaetz cuomo newday

    JUST WATCHED

    Cuomo, GOP lawmaker clash: Stick to the facts

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cuomo, GOP lawmaker clash: Stick to the facts

CNN's Chris Cuomo pushes back against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) while discussing the GOP tax bill.
Source: CNN

President Trump's tax reform (15 Videos)

See More

Cuomo, GOP lawmaker clash: Stick to the facts

New Day

CNN's Chris Cuomo pushes back against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) while discussing the GOP tax bill.
Source: CNN