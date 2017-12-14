Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump cuts ribbon on regulation reduction

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump cuts ribbon on regulation reduction

President Donald Trump says his administration beat its goal on reducing regulations, and cut a ceremonial ribbon to mark the occasion.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (19 Videos)

See More

Trump cuts ribbon on regulation reduction

Newsroom

President Donald Trump says his administration beat its goal on reducing regulations, and cut a ceremonial ribbon to mark the occasion.
Source: CNN