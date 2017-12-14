Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    How Newtown defined Chris Murphy's mission

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How Newtown defined Chris Murphy's mission

Sen. Chris Murphy looks back on how his political career was shaped by the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting, five years after it happened.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

How Newtown defined Chris Murphy's mission

Sen. Chris Murphy looks back on how his political career was shaped by the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting, five years after it happened.
Source: CNN