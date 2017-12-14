WH: Rubio should be excited with our progress

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says that Senator Marco Rubio should be '"excited" about already doubling the child tax credit, after Rubio told congressional leadership that he will not support the latest version of the GOP tax bill if he doesn't see more progress.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says that Senator Marco Rubio should be '"excited" about already doubling the child tax credit, after Rubio told congressional leadership that he will not support the latest version of the GOP tax bill if he doesn't see more progress.