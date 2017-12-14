Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ron johnson cuomo
ron johnson cuomo

    JUST WATCHED

    Senator on Trump accusations: Look at Bill Clinton

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Senator on Trump accusations: Look at Bill Clinton

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) discusses whether there should be an investigation into the women who have accused President Trump of sexual misconduct.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump accused of sexual assault (15 Videos)

See More

Senator on Trump accusations: Look at Bill Clinton

New Day

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) discusses whether there should be an investigation into the women who have accused President Trump of sexual misconduct.
Source: CNN