Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Omarosa explains her White House exit
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Omarosa explains her White House exit
The day after news broke about her departure from the Trump administration, Omarosa Manigault Newman appeared on "Good Morning America" to tell her side of the story.
Source: CNN
Omarosa Manigault (6 Videos)
Omarosa explains her White House exit
Omarosa's memorable moments
Omarosa Manigault leaving the White House
Omarosa, fired Christie aide among Trump hires
(2016) Former 'Apprentice' star defends Donald Trump
Omarosa: Trump campaign keeping list of enemies
See More
Omarosa explains her White House exit
The day after news broke about her departure from the Trump administration, Omarosa Manigault Newman appeared on "Good Morning America" to tell her side of the story.
Source: CNN