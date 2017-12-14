Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Ex-diplomat: US losing influence overseas
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Ex-diplomat: US losing influence overseas
Elizabeth Shackelford, a career diplomat who resigned in frustration with the Trump administration, speaks to Christiane Amanpour about her decision.
Source: CNN
Amanpour (12 Videos)
Ex-diplomat: US losing influence overseas
Ex diplomat: US ability to 'avert disasters' at risk
California Gov.: Focus on jobs, not Trump
Activist: Long time since black Alabama vote mattered
Albright: 'Trump is weakening America'
Julia Ioffe: Putin driven by 'hunger to survive'
Gary Oldman on slipping into Churchill's skin
Sen. Gillibrand: President Trump should resign
Fmr. Saudi Amb: U.S. decision helps terrorists
Ehud Barak: Moving US Embassy 'a very good idea'
Bill Nye: Climate change deniers 'are aging out'
Aaron Sorkin: Sexual harassment 'dam has burst'
See More
Ex-diplomat: US losing influence overseas
Amanpour
Elizabeth Shackelford, a career diplomat who resigned in frustration with the Trump administration, speaks to Christiane Amanpour about her decision.
Source: CNN