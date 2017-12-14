Breaking News

    Bombing victim's sister reflects on Doug Jones

Bombing victim's sister reflects on Doug Jones

Lisa McNair, sister of one of the Birmingham church bombing victims, shares her personal story of Doug Jones. He served as the lead prosecutor in a case against two of the four Ku Klux Klan members responsible for the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in September 1963.
Bombing victim's sister reflects on Doug Jones

