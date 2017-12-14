Breaking News

Ady Barkan NR 12-14-17
Ady Barkan NR 12-14-17

    Man with ALS to senator: You can save my life

Ady Barkan, a man with ALS, confronted Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) about Barkan's need for medicare disability benefits ahead of the upcoming vote on the latest version of the GOP tax bill.
