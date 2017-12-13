Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

BIRMINGHAM, AL - NOVEMBER 18: Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Doug Jones takes questions from reporters at a fish fry campaign event at Ensley Park, November 18, 2017 in Birmingham, Alabama. Jones has moved ahead in the polls of his Republican opponent Roy Moore, whose campaign has been rocked by multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM, AL - NOVEMBER 18: Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Doug Jones takes questions from reporters at a fish fry campaign event at Ensley Park, November 18, 2017 in Birmingham, Alabama. Jones has moved ahead in the polls of his Republican opponent Roy Moore, whose campaign has been rocked by multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Meet Alabama's new Democratic Senator to be

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Meet Alabama's new Democratic Senator to be

Doug Jones is a 63-year-old former United States attorney for the Northern District of Alabama. He once sued members of the KKK.
Source: CNN

Stories Worth Seeing (10 Videos)

See More

Meet Alabama's new Democratic Senator to be

Doug Jones is a 63-year-old former United States attorney for the Northern District of Alabama. He once sued members of the KKK.
Source: CNN