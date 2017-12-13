Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(mtaplinger) Obtained via pool, per WH The White House sends the following list of Senate/House conferees attending the WH Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts luncheon— and administration officials attending. Internal The Vice President Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury General John Kelly, Chief of Staff Marc Short, Director of Legislative Affairs Gary Cohn, Director of the National Economic Council Senate Conferees Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) Sen. Mike Enzi (R-WY) Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) Sen. John Thune (R-SD) Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) House Conferees Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) Rep. Rob Bishop (R-UT) Rep. Diane Black (R-TN) Rep. Kristi Noem (R-SD) Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) Rep. Peter Roskam (R-IL) Rep. John Shimkus (R-IL) Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) Rep. Don Young (R-AK)
(mtaplinger) Obtained via pool, per WH The White House sends the following list of Senate/House conferees attending the WH Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts luncheon— and administration officials attending. Internal The Vice President Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury General John Kelly, Chief of Staff Marc Short, Director of Legislative Affairs Gary Cohn, Director of the National Economic Council Senate Conferees Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) Sen. Mike Enzi (R-WY) Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) Sen. John Thune (R-SD) Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) House Conferees Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) Rep. Rob Bishop (R-UT) Rep. Diane Black (R-TN) Rep. Kristi Noem (R-SD) Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) Rep. Peter Roskam (R-IL) Rep. John Shimkus (R-IL) Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) Rep. Don Young (R-AK)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump on Moore's loss ahead of tax vote (full)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump on Moore's loss ahead of tax vote (full)

President Trump gives remarks on Roy Moore's loss in the Alabama Senate election and the tax deal reached between GOP House and Senate members.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (19 Videos)

See More

Trump on Moore's loss ahead of tax vote (full)

President Trump gives remarks on Roy Moore's loss in the Alabama Senate election and the tax deal reached between GOP House and Senate members.
Source: CNN