Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks before a House Committee on the Judiciary oversight hearing on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 in Washington. A day after hundreds of text messages between two FBI officials on the special counsel's Russia investigation revealed a strong anti-Trump bias, the Deputy Attorney General Rob Rosenstein appears on the Hill. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks before a House Committee on the Judiciary oversight hearing on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 in Washington. A day after hundreds of text messages between two FBI officials on the special counsel's Russia investigation revealed a strong anti-Trump bias, the Deputy Attorney General Rob Rosenstein appears on the Hill. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

    JUST WATCHED

    Rosenstein: No good cause to fire Mueller

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Rosenstein: No good cause to fire Mueller

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told the House Judiciary Committee that he has seen no reason to fire special prosecutor Robert Mueller thus far.
Source: CNN

Robert Mueller's investigation (14 Videos)

See More

Rosenstein: No good cause to fire Mueller

Newsroom

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told the House Judiciary Committee that he has seen no reason to fire special prosecutor Robert Mueller thus far.
Source: CNN