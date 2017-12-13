Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 12: Director of Communications for the White House Public Liaison Office Omarosa Manigault attends a nomination announcement at the East Room of the White House October 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump has nominated Nielsen to be the next homeland security secretary, the position that has left vacant by Chief of Staff John Kelly. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 12: Director of Communications for the White House Public Liaison Office Omarosa Manigault attends a nomination announcement at the East Room of the White House October 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump has nominated Nielsen to be the next homeland security secretary, the position that has left vacant by Chief of Staff John Kelly. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Omarosa's memorable moments

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Omarosa's memorable moments

TV-star turned Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman may be leaving her White House role, but she never missed an opportunity to defend the President.
Source: CNN

Top News (16 Videos)

See More

Omarosa's memorable moments

TV-star turned Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman may be leaving her White House role, but she never missed an opportunity to defend the President.
Source: CNN