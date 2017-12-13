Breaking News

    Joe Biden consoles Meghan McCain

On ABC's "The View," Joe Biden consoled Meghan McCain, whose father was diagnosed with the same cancer the former vice president's son Beau Biden had.
On ABC's "The View," Joe Biden consoled Meghan McCain, whose father was diagnosed with the same cancer the former vice president's son Beau Biden had.
