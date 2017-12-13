Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

hillary clinton 12.12
hillary clinton 12.12

    JUST WATCHED

    Hillary Clinton reacts to Doug Jones' victory

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Hillary Clinton reacts to Doug Jones' victory

Following Democratic Doug Jones' win in Alabama's US Senate Race, Hillary Clinton shared a message of optimism while speaking at an event in Portland, Oregon.
Source: CNN

Doug Jones (6 Videos)

See More

Hillary Clinton reacts to Doug Jones' victory

Newsroom

Following Democratic Doug Jones' win in Alabama's US Senate Race, Hillary Clinton shared a message of optimism while speaking at an event in Portland, Oregon.
Source: CNN