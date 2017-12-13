Breaking News
Hillary Clinton reacts to Doug Jones' victory
Hillary Clinton reacts to Doug Jones' victory
Following Democratic Doug Jones' win in Alabama's US Senate Race, Hillary Clinton shared a message of optimism while speaking at an event in Portland, Oregon.
Source: CNN
Newsroom
