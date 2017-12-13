Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

donald trump tax reform event irs sot_00000000
donald trump tax reform event irs sot_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: IRS says tax plan will boost paychecks

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: IRS says tax plan will boost paychecks

President Trump says the IRS confirmed that if Congress passes the GOP tax reform plan by Christmas, Americans will see lower taxes and bigger paychecks as soon as February 2018.
Source: CNN

President Trump's tax reform (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: IRS says tax plan will boost paychecks

Newsroom

President Trump says the IRS confirmed that if Congress passes the GOP tax reform plan by Christmas, Americans will see lower taxes and bigger paychecks as soon as February 2018.
Source: CNN