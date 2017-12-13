Breaking News

charles barkley message to democrats alabama senate race sot _00000000
charles barkley message to democrats alabama senate race sot _00000000

    Charles Barkley has stern message for Dems

Former NBA star Charles Barkley, who campaigned for Senator-elect Doug Jones (D-AL), says it's time for Democrats to wake up and show up for poor and black Americans.
Charles Barkley has stern message for Dems

The Lead

