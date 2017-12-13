Breaking News

UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 13: Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, attends a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Rayburn Building on the Justice Department's investigation of Russia's interference in the 2016 election featuring testimony by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on December 13, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) (CQ Roll Call via AP Images)
    Rep. Farenthold facing new harassment accusations

A former senior aide to Rep. Blake Farenthold has approached the House Ethics Committee to share a damning account of working for the Texas Republican, with the intent of describing the congressman as verbally abusive and sexually demeaning. CNN's MJ Lee reports.
