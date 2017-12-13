Rep. Farenthold facing new harassment accusations

A former senior aide to Rep. Blake Farenthold has approached the House Ethics Committee to share a damning account of working for the Texas Republican, with the intent of describing the congressman as verbally abusive and sexually demeaning. CNN's MJ Lee reports.
