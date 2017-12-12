Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
How the tax bills could boost the Trump family
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
How the tax bills could boost the Trump family
CNN's chief business correspondent Christine Romans reports on how the House and Senate tax bills could benefit the President, his family and his businesses.
Source: CNN
President Trump's tax reform (12 Videos)
How the tax bills could boost the Trump family
Tapper fact checks tax plan claims
Senator's tax rant goes viral
McConnell: Dems thought this was a bad idea
Graham: Now it's when tax bill passes, not if
Trump: The rich people actually don't like me
Graham on tax reform: Failure isn't an option
Watch CEOs cast doubt on tax reform's benefits
Trump touts tax win after GOP loss in Alabama
Warner: Tax vote my single worst day as senator
Schumer orders Jones be seated before tax vote
Trump voters OK 'trickle down' tax plan
See More
How the tax bills could boost the Trump family
CNN's chief business correspondent Christine Romans reports on how the House and Senate tax bills could benefit the President, his family and his businesses.
Source: CNN