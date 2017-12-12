Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
JUST WATCHED
Sanders: Trump's Gillibrand tweet not sexist
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Sanders: Trump's Gillibrand tweet not sexist
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders states President Trump's tweets about Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) are not sexist, saying "only if your mind was in the gutter would you read it that way."
Source: CNN
