Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

roy moore spokesperson ted crockett smear campaign lead sot_00000000
roy moore spokesperson ted crockett smear campaign lead sot_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Moore spokesman: This is a smear campaign

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Moore spokesman: This is a smear campaign

Roy Moore campaign spokesman Ted Crockett claims that the allegations against Roy Moore are a smear campaign.
Source: CNN

Roy Moore (15 Videos)

See More

Moore spokesman: This is a smear campaign

The Lead

Roy Moore campaign spokesman Ted Crockett claims that the allegations against Roy Moore are a smear campaign.
Source: CNN