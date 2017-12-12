Tapper fact-checks Roy Moore spokesman

Breaking News

CNN's Jake Tapper fact checks Roy Moore campaign spokesman Ted Crockett, who inaccurately claimed that a Christian Bible must, by law, be used when being sworn into office.
