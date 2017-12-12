Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Tapper on closing days of Alabama Senate race

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tapper on closing days of Alabama Senate race

CNN's Jake Tapper breaks down all of the events that have happened in the closing days of Alabama's Senate race.
Source: CNN

Alabama special election (11 Videos)

See More

Tapper on closing days of Alabama Senate race

The Lead

CNN's Jake Tapper breaks down all of the events that have happened in the closing days of Alabama's Senate race.
Source: CNN