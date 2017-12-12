Breaking News

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during a joint press conference with EU foreign policy chief at the European Union Council building in Brussels on December 5, 2017.
    Tillerson: US ready to talk to North Korea

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the US is ready to talk with North Korea without preconditions. CNN's Jim Acosta reports.
Source: CNN

