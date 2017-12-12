Breaking News
Tillerson: US ready to talk to North Korea
Tillerson: US ready to talk to North Korea
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the US is ready to talk with North Korea without preconditions. CNN's Jim Acosta reports.
