    Sen. Hirono calls Trump a 'misogynist'

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) calls Donald Trump a "misogynist" and "liar," saying the President should resign.
Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) calls Donald Trump a "misogynist" and "liar," saying the President should resign.
