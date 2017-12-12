Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Law enforcement officials work following an explosion near New York's Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Police said a man with a pipe bomb strapped to his body set off the crude device in a passageway under 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Law enforcement officials work following an explosion near New York's Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Police said a man with a pipe bomb strapped to his body set off the crude device in a passageway under 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

    JUST WATCHED

    ISIS calls for attacks around the US holidays

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

ISIS calls for attacks around the US holidays

CNN Justice correspondent Jessica Schneider on national security concerns during the holidays and what can be learned from the latest attack in New York.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

ISIS calls for attacks around the US holidays

CNN Justice correspondent Jessica Schneider on national security concerns during the holidays and what can be learned from the latest attack in New York.
Source: CNN