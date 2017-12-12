Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Albright: 'Trump is weakening America'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Albright: 'Trump is weakening America'

The former Secretary of State says that she is "appalled" by the Trump Administration's approach to diplomacy and the State Department.
Source: CNN

Amanpour (12 Videos)

See More

Albright: 'Trump is weakening America'

Amanpour

The former Secretary of State says that she is "appalled" by the Trump Administration's approach to diplomacy and the State Department.
Source: CNN