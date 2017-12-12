Grassley urges Trump to reconsider court picks

Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 08: Senate judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley (R-IA) listens to witnesses during a subcommittee hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 election in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill May 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates testified to the subcommittee that she had warned the White House about contacts between former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Russia that might make him vulnerable to blackmail. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley issued a rare rebuke of two of President Donald Trump's most controversial judicial nominees, urging the White House to rethink the picks.
Source: CNN

