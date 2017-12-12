Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
What a government shutdown means for you
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
What a government shutdown means for you
When there are partisan disagreements and Congress is divided on how to fund the government, the threat of a shutdown looms. Learn what one could mean for you.
Source: CNN
Government shutdowns (11 Videos)
What a government shutdown means for you
Schumer: No point in 'show meeting' with Trump
Ryan: Government shutdown not necessary
Trump threatens shutdown over border wall
Trump's latest tweet: US needs a good shutdown
Hatch: Socialism happens without a filibuster
Trump: Budget bill a clear win for America
Graham: Dems cleaned our clock on budget deal
Paul Ryan touts increase in military spending
Spicer: Confident government won't shut down
Ryan: I'll be shocked if Dems want shutdown
See More
What a government shutdown means for you
When there are partisan disagreements and Congress is divided on how to fund the government, the threat of a shutdown looms. Learn what one could mean for you.
Source: CNN