Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rep. Eric Swalwell newsroom 12122017
Rep. Eric Swalwell newsroom 12122017

    JUST WATCHED

    Swalwell: Trump's Gillibrand tweet was ugly

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Swalwell: Trump's Gillibrand tweet was ugly

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) says President Trump's tweet saying Sen. Kristen Gillibrand "would do anything" for campaign money was "ugly and suggestive."
Source: CNN

Donald Trump accused of sexual assault (16 Videos)

See More

Swalwell: Trump's Gillibrand tweet was ugly

Newsroom

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) says President Trump's tweet saying Sen. Kristen Gillibrand "would do anything" for campaign money was "ugly and suggestive."
Source: CNN