Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump nasa space exploration announcement sot_00014422
trump nasa space exploration announcement sot_00014422

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump tells NASA to send astronauts to Mars

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump tells NASA to send astronauts to Mars

President Trump signs a directive authorizing NASA to conduct a space exploration program that would see Americans return to the moon, and eventually Mars.
Source: CNN

Amazing Outer Space (15 Videos)

See More

Trump tells NASA to send astronauts to Mars

Newsroom

President Trump signs a directive authorizing NASA to conduct a space exploration program that would see Americans return to the moon, and eventually Mars.
Source: CNN