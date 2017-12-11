Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump tells NASA to send astronauts to Mars
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump tells NASA to send astronauts to Mars
President Trump signs a directive authorizing NASA to conduct a space exploration program that would see Americans return to the moon, and eventually Mars.
Source: CNN
Amazing Outer Space (15 Videos)
Trump tells NASA to send astronauts to Mars
Star collision scatters gold and platinum
See what it's like to fly over Mars
NASA crashes Cassini into Saturn
Cassini prepares for a death plunge to Saturn
New source of Jupiter's aurora discovered
Watch the sun go dark again and again
NASA releases new pictures of Jupiter
Stunning new image of our galaxy
NASA: Jupiter and Saturn's moons could have life
Asteroid to orbit Earth's moon?
NASA is hoping to catch an asteroid
Dark matter discovery?
Mercury makes rare transit across the sun
Earth-like planet discovered orbiting sun's neighbor
Mysterious signal not from aliens, scientists say
See More
Trump tells NASA to send astronauts to Mars
Newsroom
President Trump signs a directive authorizing NASA to conduct a space exploration program that would see Americans return to the moon, and eventually Mars.
Source: CNN