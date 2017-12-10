Haley to Tapper: I'll say I told you so

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley tells CNN's Jake Tapper that she'll come back to say "I told you so" when, she says, President Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel "moves the ball forward" in the peace process between Israelis and Palestinians.
