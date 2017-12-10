Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

TALLADEGA, AL - NOVEMBER 20: Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Doug Jones meets with supporters and voters at a Mexican restaurant, November 20, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. Jones has moved ahead in the polls of his Republican opponent Roy Moore, whose campaign has been rocked by multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.
TALLADEGA, AL - NOVEMBER 20: Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Doug Jones meets with supporters and voters at a Mexican restaurant, November 20, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. Jones has moved ahead in the polls of his Republican opponent Roy Moore, whose campaign has been rocked by multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

    JUST WATCHED

    Jones courts minority vote in Alabama race

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Jones courts minority vote in Alabama race

Big names in the Democratic Party have been campaigning to help Doug Jones gain the minority vote in Alabama ahead of Tuesday's election. CNN's Alex Marquardt reports.
Source: CNN

Roy Moore (15 Videos)

See More

Jones courts minority vote in Alabama race

Newsroom

Big names in the Democratic Party have been campaigning to help Doug Jones gain the minority vote in Alabama ahead of Tuesday's election. CNN's Alex Marquardt reports.
Source: CNN