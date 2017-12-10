Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump records robocall for Roy Moore

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump records robocall for Roy Moore

President Donald Trump recorded a robocall in support of Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.
Source: CNN

Alabama special election (11 Videos)

See More

Trump records robocall for Roy Moore

President Donald Trump recorded a robocall in support of Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.
Source: CNN