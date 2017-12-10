Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 29: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department November 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
    FBI email: Sessions wasn't required to disclose foreign contacts for security clearance

A newly-released document shows that the FBI told an aide to Attorney General Jeff Sessions that Sessions wasn't required to disclose foreign contacts that occurred in the course of carrying out his government duties when he was a senator, bolstering the Justice Department's explanation for why Sessions didn't disclose contacts with the Russian ambassador in his application for US security clearance.
