FBI email: Sessions wasn't required to disclose foreign contacts for security clearance
A newly-released document shows that the FBI told an aide to Attorney General Jeff Sessions that Sessions wasn't required to disclose foreign contacts that occurred in the course of carrying out his government duties when he was a senator, bolstering the Justice Department's explanation for why Sessions didn't disclose contacts with the Russian ambassador in his application for US security clearance.
FBI email: Sessions wasn't required to disclose foreign contacts for security clearance
A newly-released document shows that the FBI told an aide to Attorney General Jeff Sessions that Sessions wasn't required to disclose foreign contacts that occurred in the course of carrying out his government duties when he was a senator, bolstering the Justice Department's explanation for why Sessions didn't disclose contacts with the Russian ambassador in his application for US security clearance.