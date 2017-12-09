Trump: We have to end chain migration

Breaking News

PENSACOLA, FL - DECEMBER 08: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Pensacola Bay Center on December 8, 2017 in Pensacola, Florida. Mr. Trump was expected to further endorse Alabama Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore who is running against Democratic challenger Doug Jones in the adjacent state. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
During a rally in Pensacola, Florida, President Donald Trump said that he wants to end chain migration and sanctuary cities.
Source: CNN

