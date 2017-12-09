Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jones campaign flyer
Jones campaign flyer

    JUST WATCHED

    Moore opponent faces backlash for new flyer

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Moore opponent faces backlash for new flyer

Roy Moore's opponent in the Alabama Senate race, Doug Jones, created a campaign flyer in an effort to attract the African-American vote.
Source: CNN

Roy Moore (15 Videos)

See More

Moore opponent faces backlash for new flyer

Roy Moore's opponent in the Alabama Senate race, Doug Jones, created a campaign flyer in an effort to attract the African-American vote.
Source: CNN