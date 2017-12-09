Breaking News

President Donald Trump waves to supporters during a rally in Pensacola, Fla., Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
President Donald Trump waves to supporters during a rally in Pensacola, Fla., Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

    Trump urges rally goers to vote for Roy Moore

During a rally in Pensacola, Florida, President Donald Trump urged rally goers to vote for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.
Source: CNN

