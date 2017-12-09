Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump mocks protesters at rally

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump mocks protesters at rally

President Trump mocks protesters holding "resist" signs at his rally in Pensacola, Florida.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (19 Videos)

See More

Trump mocks protesters at rally

President Trump mocks protesters holding "resist" signs at his rally in Pensacola, Florida.
Source: CNN