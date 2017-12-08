Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Donald Trump Jr. talks with reporters during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Donald Trump Jr. talks with reporters during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    JUST WATCHED

    Email to Trump Jr. offered WikiLeaks documents

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Email to Trump Jr. offered WikiLeaks documents

Candidate Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr. and others in the Trump Organization received an email in September 2016 offering a decryption key and website address for hacked WikiLeaks documents, according to an email provided to congressional investigators.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and Russia (15 Videos)

See More

Email to Trump Jr. offered WikiLeaks documents

New Day

Candidate Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr. and others in the Trump Organization received an email in September 2016 offering a decryption key and website address for hacked WikiLeaks documents, according to an email provided to congressional investigators.
Source: CNN