Report: Moore made controversial slavery remark

CNN's Don Lemon and his panel discuss comments reportedly made by Republican Alabama Senate candidate at a rally in September. According to the Los Angeles Times, Moore responded to a question saying that the last time America was great was "at the time when families were united -- even though we had slavery -- they cared for one another."
