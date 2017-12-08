Breaking News

Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a campaign rally, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 in Dora, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a campaign rally, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 in Dora, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

    Report: Moore made controversial slavery remark

CNN's Don Lemon and his panel discuss comments reportedly made by Republican Alabama Senate candidate at a rally in September. According to the Los Angeles Times, Moore responded to a question saying that the last time America was great was "at the time when families were united -- even though we had slavery -- they cared for one another."
