NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Beverly Young Nelson holds her high school yearbook signed by Roy Moore during a news conference where she has accused Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexually abusing her when she was 16 on November 13, 2017 in New York City. Moore, a controversial politician who recently won a run-off against Luther Strange for Alabama's Senate seat, is currently fighting accusations alleging that he pursued sexual relationships with teenagers -- including a 14-year-old -- when he was in his 30s. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Beverly Young Nelson holds her high school yearbook signed by Roy Moore during a news conference where she has accused Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexually abusing her when she was 16 on November 13, 2017 in New York City. Moore, a controversial politician who recently won a run-off against Luther Strange for Alabama's Senate seat, is currently fighting accusations alleging that he pursued sexual relationships with teenagers -- including a 14-year-old -- when he was in his 30s. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

    Roy Moore accuser says she made notes in yearbook

Beverly Young Nelson, a woman who accuses Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual assault, says she made notes under the yearbook entry that she offered as proof of Moore's interest in her.
Roy Moore accuser says she made notes in yearbook

Beverly Young Nelson, a woman who accuses Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual assault, says she made notes under the yearbook entry that she offered as proof of Moore's interest in her.
