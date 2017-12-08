Breaking News

    Papadopoulos' fiancée: He was no coffee boy

George Papadopoulos' fiancée Simona Mangiante disputes the notion that Papadopoulos was only a "coffee boy" for the Trump campaign and says he was in contact with Michael Flynn during the campaign.
